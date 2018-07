New York City, hunting unicorns, tangible goals, and what happened at NECSS. Plus attentive moths, relationship ladders, the Impossible Burger, and consensual non-monogamy. With love springing forth endlessly from our hearts, it’s Skeptics with a K.

This entry was posted on July 26, 2018, 10:23 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.