Skeptics with a K: Episode #230


Celebrity Big Brother, psychic venues, and the benefits of Green Tea. Plus potato superpowers, police boxes, injured feet, and orthogonal air. Making classic tea from a shrub, it’s Skeptics with a K.

Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:07:04 — 30.8MB)

This entry was posted on August 9, 2018

  1. #1 by Tom Williamson on August 9, 2018 - 16:24

    Sounds like Sally Morgan’s latest tour has similarities to Spinal Tap.

    “Sally Morgan and Puppet Show. At least you’re above the Puppet Show.”

