Skeptics with a K: Episode #230

Celebrity Big Brother, psychic venues, and the benefits of Green Tea. Plus potato superpowers, police boxes, injured feet, and orthogonal air. Making classic tea from a shrub, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:07:04 — 30.8MB)
This entry was posted on August 9, 2018, 12:27 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
#1 by Tom Williamson on August 9, 2018 - 16:24
Sounds like Sally Morgan’s latest tour has similarities to Spinal Tap.
“Sally Morgan and Puppet Show. At least you’re above the Puppet Show.”