Skeptics with a K: Episode #230

Celebrity Big Brother, psychic venues, and the benefits of Green Tea. Plus potato superpowers, police boxes, injured feet, and orthogonal air. Making classic tea from a shrub, it’s Skeptics with a K.

This entry was posted on August 9, 2018, 12:27 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.