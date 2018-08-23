Skeptics with a K: Episode #231

Plastic-free July, red aspirin, homeopathy funding, and varicose veins. Plus Joe Pesci, hypnotic medicine, killing turtles, and tea bag stitching. Burying the lede, it’s Skeptics with a K.

