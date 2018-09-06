«

Skeptics with a K: Episode #232


Zapping cancer, 3000 gallstones, CAR T-cell therapy, and Get Carter. Plus parasites, immunotherapy, the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence, and the resonant frequency of dead flukes. Showing some promise, it’s Skeptics with a K.

If you want to volunteer to help at QED, visit qedcon.org/volunteers.

Join in with Marsh’s zapper guessing game with the image below:

Four electronic Zapper machines

Play

Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:12:02 — 33.1MB)

This entry was posted on September 6, 2018, 10:48 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. #1 by astrotimer on September 6, 2018 - 17:24

    First thing sorry about the theft.

    Hertz is the measurement of frequency which how many times a wave passes by a point every second. Longer the wavelength the few hertz a wave has, a radio wavelength which can have wavelength of around a meter the frequency can be around 2.4 gigahertz or GHz, visible light which has small wavelengths in nanometer range has a frequency of THz or Terrahertz or 10 to 12 power of waves per second.

    Quote
(will not be published)