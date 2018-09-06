Skeptics with a K: Episode #232

Zapping cancer, 3000 gallstones, CAR T-cell therapy, and Get Carter. Plus parasites, immunotherapy, the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence, and the resonant frequency of dead flukes. Showing some promise, it’s Skeptics with a K.
If you want to volunteer to help at QED, visit qedcon.org/volunteers.
Join in with Marsh’s zapper guessing game with the image below:
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:12:02 — 33.1MB)
#1 by astrotimer on September 6, 2018 - 17:24
First thing sorry about the theft.
Hertz is the measurement of frequency which how many times a wave passes by a point every second. Longer the wavelength the few hertz a wave has, a radio wavelength which can have wavelength of around a meter the frequency can be around 2.4 gigahertz or GHz, visible light which has small wavelengths in nanometer range has a frequency of THz or Terrahertz or 10 to 12 power of waves per second.