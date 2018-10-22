InKredulous: Episode #045

Episode 45 of our satirical, skeptical comedy podcast. This episode was recorded live at QED 2018. Your host is Andy Wilson (@InKredulosi) of the Merseyside Skeptics Society and co-organiser of QED conference.

Appearing are:

Ariane Sherine – Journalist, comedy writer and musical comedian Ariane is also well known for her role in the Atheist Bus Campaign. (@ArianeSherine)

Heath Enwright – Veteran podcaster known for Scathing Atheist, God Awful Movies, Skepticrat and Citation Needed. (@heathenwright)

Tom Curry – Long time co-host of Cognitive Dissonance and Citation Needed. (@dissonance_pod)

Marsh – The Ockham winning Marsh of the Good Thinking Society, Merseyside Skeptics Society, co-host of Skeptics with a K and co-organiser for QED (@MrMMarsh)

As ever, thanks for listening and for all the lovely comments. Support the MSS, our work and all of our podcasts by making a monthly contribution via Patreon.