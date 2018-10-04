«

Skeptics with a K: Episode #234


Depressed vaginas, space cars, vestibules, and forest ghosts.  Plus pickled beetroot, sex therapists, Investment Banking, and vulvodynia. Photographed from the waist down, it’s Skeptics with a K.

Play

Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:16:28 — 35.1MB)

This entry was posted on October 4, 2018, 16:44 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. No comments yet.
(will not be published)