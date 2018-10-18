Skeptics with a K: Episode #235

Back pain, blue pills, brain structures, and Blackpool. Plus diving helmets, p-hacking, oversold results, and Doctor Who’s aspect ratio. Speaking via satellite, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:30:55 — 41.7MB)
Back pain, blue pills, brain structures, and Blackpool. Plus diving helmets, p-hacking, oversold results, and Doctor Who’s aspect ratio. Speaking via satellite, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:30:55 — 41.7MB)
This entry was posted on October 18, 2018, 10:23 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
Fusion theme by digitalnature | powered by WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS) ^
All content is copyright © The Merseyside Skeptics Society (except where otherwise noted)
and is available under a Creative Commons License (CC-BY 4.0)