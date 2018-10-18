Skeptics with a K: Episode #235

Back pain, blue pills, brain structures, and Blackpool. Plus diving helmets, p-hacking, oversold results, and Doctor Who’s aspect ratio. Speaking via satellite, it’s Skeptics with a K.

