Celebrate 10 years of the Merseyside Skeptics Society, at MSSX



Ten years ago, we started the Merseyside Skeptics Society, as a way of building and supporting the critical thinking community of Liverpool and the surrounding areas. In the decade since then, the Merseyside Skeptics Society has gone from strength to strength, organising over 100 monthly skeptics in the pub events, publishing almost 350 episodes of our three podcasts, leading international campaigns against homeopathy, investigating local cancer quackery talks, curbing the sales of pseudoscientific sportswear products, and much more.

By way of celebrating the first decade of the Merseyside Skeptics Society, we have decided to invite some of our favourite speakers from the last ten years to join use for a special, one-off, day-long event. Taking place in the Liner Hotel in Liverpool on July 6th, 2019, MSSX is our chance to say thank you to the skeptical community of Liverpool and beyond, for supporting our work and being part of our sceptical world over the last decade.

Tickets to MSSX will be strictly limited (we promised ourselves this won’t become another QED!), and will cost just £29. Tickets will be on general sale from February 1st, 2019, with early-bird tickets available to purchase in person during our January Skeptics in the Pub events.

We’ll release more information about our event soon, including how to buy tickets online, so keep listening to Skeptics with a K and checking this website and mssx.co.uk for further details.