Skeptics with a K: Episode #236

Fur envy oil, the Goop medical bag, Vitamin A, and what happened in Australia. Plus Kangaroos, Finnish coasters, and perfume flavoured sweets. Avoiding polar bear liver, it’s Skeptics with a K.

This entry was posted on November 1, 2018, 15:12 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.