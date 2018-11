Doctor Who, socialised empathy, an overstuffed walrus, and extreme male brains. Plus indulgent milkshakes, Body Worlds, six hundred thousand babies, and the Living Dead at Manchester Morgue. Excited by cars, it’s Skeptics with a K.

This entry was posted on November 15, 2018, 10:23 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.