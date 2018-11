Tearing apples, parole hearings, social media, and judicial reviews. Plus brightening lamps, magic soap, laddered tights, and conspiracy theories. With a big announcement, it’s Skeptics with a K. If you need to skip through Emma’s discussion about sex offenders, it runs from 0:45:00 to 1:08:10.

