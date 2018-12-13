Skeptics with a K: Episode #239

Secret Santa, Yorkshire Pudding, the Elf on a Shelf, and hibernating in a cave. Plus ruining Christmas, Aldi’s carrot, musical road trips, and vibrating alarm clocks. It’s a Bad PR Christmas run-down from Skeptics with a K!
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:06:31 — 30.6MB)
#1 by Tom Williamson on December 13, 2018 - 15:07
I would love to know the psychology behind why certain characters are a hit with kids. Last year when she was two, Rosalind absolutely loved the Aldi carrots, even coming up with her own name for them (“special carrots”). She can’t be the only one, as the toys sell out instantly and immediately command extortionate prices on eBay. This year she is totally ambivalent to them, and instead is obsessed with Peppa Pig.