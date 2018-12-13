Skeptics with a K: Episode #239

Secret Santa, Yorkshire Pudding, the Elf on a Shelf, and hibernating in a cave. Plus ruining Christmas, Aldi’s carrot, musical road trips, and vibrating alarm clocks. It’s a Bad PR Christmas run-down from Skeptics with a K!

