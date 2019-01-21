Be Reasonable: Episode #057 – Jared Taylor

Joining Marsh this episode is race realist Jared Taylor, founder of the white identity website and magazine American Renaissance.
Joining Marsh this episode is race realist Jared Taylor, founder of the white identity website and magazine American Renaissance.
This entry was posted on January 21, 2019
#1 by Alex on January 21, 2019 - 16:17
This was just one bad-faith argument after another from Jared. Not exactly the intellectually rigorous podcast I’m used to listening to.
#2 by Max on January 21, 2019 - 17:04
I hope you knew what you were doing, putting this up. I disagree entirely with giving platforms to fascists, even to fascists that are canny enough to not admit they’re fascists.