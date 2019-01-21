«

Be Reasonable: Episode #057 – Jared Taylor


Joining Marsh this episode is race realist Jared Taylor, founder of the white identity website and magazine American Renaissance.

Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:00:18 — 27.6MB)

  1. #1 by Alex on January 21, 2019 - 16:17

    This was just one bad-faith argument after another from Jared. Not exactly the intellectually rigorous podcast I’m used to listening to.

  2. #2 by Max on January 21, 2019 - 17:04

    I hope you knew what you were doing, putting this up. I disagree entirely with giving platforms to fascists, even to fascists that are canny enough to not admit they’re fascists.

