Brexit Night: What we know, and what we don’t know

When: Thursday, February 21st 2019, 7.30pm-11.00pm

Where: TBC

Since the referendum of June 2016, the UK government has had an almost exclusive focus on Brexit – yet, with the UK due to leave the EU on March 29th, major questions still need to be answered, and crucial details remain unclear.

In our special Brexit event, we’ll hear from a range of experts about what Brexit means for their area of expertise, what we know about what impact Brexit will have, and what we still don’t know.

Speaking this evening will be:

Professor Michael Dougan on Brexit and the Law

on Brexit and the Law Dr Sarah Clement on Brexit and the Environment

on Brexit and the Environment Dr Ruxandra Trandafoiu on Brexit and EU nationals in the NW of England

on Brexit and EU nationals in the NW of England Dr Raphael Levy on Brexit and Science, Funding and Collaboration

on Brexit and Science, Funding and Collaboration Nicola Throp on Brexit and Energy Security

Professor Michael Dougan is Professor of European Law at the University of Liverpool. He specialises in EU Law, particularly EU constitutional and institutional law, legal relations between the EU and its Member States, the law of the Single Market and free movement of persons / EU welfare law.

Dr Sarah Clement s a Lecturer in Environmental Management and Planning at the University of Liverpool. Her research focuses on the role of governance in managing human impacts on ecosystems, with an emphasis on how society can reform policy and governance to deal with large scale social and ecological changes, such as climate change, overconsumption, demographic shifts, or economic transformation.

Dr Ruxandra Trandafoiu s is a Reader in Communication at Edge Hill University. She recently completed the fieldwork stage of a research project looking at the impact of Brexit on EU nationals in the NW of England (project led by Dr Zana Vathi, Edge Hill University). Ruxandra worked as a journalist and art critic in Romania, before embarking on an academic career. She writes on migration, nationalism and EU politics.

Dr Raphael Levy is Senior Lecturer in Biochemistry at the University of Liverpool, focusing on the structure and applications of nanoparticles in biological imaging. He is Chair of the Institute of Integrative Biology Public Engagement and Communication Committee.

Nicola Throp has spent almost a decade in the energy sector, working as an energy analyst for an utilities consultancy before taking on her current role in energy procurement for the Crown Commercial Services.

