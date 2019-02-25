«

Be Reasonable: Episode #058 – Jouke Elsinga


Joining Marsh this episode is Jouke Elsinga, co-founder of the YouTube channel Pure Gospel of Flat Earth.

Play

Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:13:23 — 33.6MB)

This entry was posted on February 25, 2019, 14:00 and is filed under Be Reasonable, Podcast. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. No comments yet.
(will not be published)