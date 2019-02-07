Skeptics with a K: Episode #243

Small hotels, electromagnetism, copper capsules, and wet hair. Plus love languages, tasty bananas, stairs, and sexy fishy fishy sexy fish sex. It’s a very late night, with Skeptics with a K.

