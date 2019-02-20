Skeptics with a K: Episode #244

Micro-needling, collagen, gaming YouTube, and the Flat Earth. Plus Eddie Brock, boiling steaks, machine learning, and canine ASMR. Shortening our telomeres, it’s Skeptics with a K.

