Joining Marsh this episode is Jay Weidner, the author and conspiracy theorist who co-founded Sacred Mysteries, and filmmaker behind the Kubrick’s Odyssey series of documentaries outlining what he believes to be Stanley Kubrick’s role in faking the moon landings.

