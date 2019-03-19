When: Sunday, July 7th 2019, 2.00pm – 6.00 PM

Where: The Casa Bar, 29 Hope Street

This year, the skeptics in the park event will take place the day after our one day 10 year anniversary event MSSX. Find out more about MSSX here: https://mssx.co.uk/

Skeptics, sun and awesome FREE food. Come and join us in Sefton Park for a veritably joyous afternoon of eating and drinking.

We’ll be in Sefton Park all afternoon from 2pm (north of the Palm House). Kids are most definitely welcome, as are any other friends or family you’d like to bring along.

There will be food available however, we’ll only be serving soft drinks.

Hope to see you there!

More information: