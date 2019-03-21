Skeptics with a K: Episode #246

Exfoliating dildos, energetic burps, and stirring food anti-clockwise. Plus medieval pubs, wasps nests, and bad backs. With top hats and badges, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 57:01 — 26.2MB)
Exfoliating dildos, energetic burps, and stirring food anti-clockwise. Plus medieval pubs, wasps nests, and bad backs. With top hats and badges, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 57:01 — 26.2MB)
This entry was posted on March 21, 2019, 14:31 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
Fusion theme by digitalnature | powered by WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS) ^
All content is copyright © The Merseyside Skeptics Society (except where otherwise noted)
and is available under a Creative Commons License (CC-BY 4.0)