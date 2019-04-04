Skeptics with a K: Episode #247

It’s April, you fools! Charging VAT on justice, HAARPing on about climate, and getting hot under the waist-band. Plus space mirrors, albedos, and blue balls. Fertilising the sea, it’s Skeptics with a K.

