Skeptics with a K: Episode #247

It’s April, you fools! Charging VAT on justice, HAARPing on about climate, and getting hot under the waist-band. Plus space mirrors, albedos, and blue balls. Fertilising the sea, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 51:50 — 23.8MB)
#1 by Tom Williamson on April 4, 2019 - 11:58
WHAT? WHATS GOING ON? WHO ARE THESE PEOPLE? I’M SO CONFUSED I DON’T KNOW WHAT FINGERS ARE ANYMORE.
#2 by Laurie Phillips on April 4, 2019 - 12:57
We covered what fingers are in episode 165 Tom, don’t you remember??
A classic, 165 is of course an odd composite number composed of three prime numbers multiplied together. Good times.