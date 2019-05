Horse chiropractic, tectonic plates, scouting with tanks, and acupuncture anaesthesia. Plus the Palace of Versailles, Dalekmania, regeneration, and creepy crawling babies. Just as good on Street View, it’s Skeptics with a K.

