Skeptics with a K: Episode #250

Pokémon brains, caffeine power, vaccine denial, and solar cells. Plus nana-wire, birthdays, weasel words, and red wine. Trying not to make a fuss, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:17:21 — 44.4MB)
Pokémon brains, caffeine power, vaccine denial, and solar cells. Plus nana-wire, birthdays, weasel words, and red wine. Trying not to make a fuss, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:17:21 — 44.4MB)
This entry was posted on May 16, 2019, 13:32 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
Fusion theme by digitalnature | powered by WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS) ^
All content is copyright © The Merseyside Skeptics Society (except where otherwise noted)
and is available under a Creative Commons License (CC-BY 4.0)
#1 by Tom Williamson on May 16, 2019 - 15:38
Does the “Pokémon region” in your brain differ depending on when you were first exposed to Pokémon? If it does, mine is Kanto.