«
»

Skeptics with a K: Episode #250


Pokémon brains, caffeine power, vaccine denial, and solar cells. Plus nana-wire, birthdays, weasel words, and red wine. Trying not to make a fuss, it’s Skeptics with a K.

Play

Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:17:21 — 44.4MB)

This entry was posted on May 16, 2019, 13:32 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. #1 by Tom Williamson on May 16, 2019 - 15:38

    Does the “Pokémon region” in your brain differ depending on when you were first exposed to Pokémon? If it does, mine is Kanto.

    Quote
(will not be published)