Skeptics with a K: Episode #251

Lie detectors, HPV, pregnancy, and llamas. Plus Earth Domes, Frank Spencer, and seven-day creation. Cracking the Crystal Maze, it’s Skeptics with a K.
#1 by Tom Williamson on May 31, 2019 - 10:32
Guys, guys, guys. Crystal Maze aficionado here. I hate to spoil anyone’s Crystal Maze experience, but the little clip of Richard O’Brien you see at the start was not recorded especially for the Crystal Maze experience, but for a seldom seen Christmas special where he passed the torch to Ed Tudor-Pole. He writes the letter, rides off on a motorbike with Mumsy, then you see a hand enter the shot and take the letter.
I’m still angry about the new Crystal Maze. Can you tell? http://www.skepticcanary.com/2017/08/28/everything-wrong-with-the-new-crystal-maze/
#2 by Muz on May 31, 2019 - 20:57
Irrelevant trivia: Trish Goddard worked in Australia for a time as a newsreader and host on Play School of all things. So here second career showing up in Shaun of the Dead is probably doubly weird for some.