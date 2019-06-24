Be Reasonable: Episode #062 – Kate Birch

This episode, Marsh is joined by homeopath Kate Birch. As part of the episode, Kate asked Marsh to watch two experimental homeopathically-encoded videos. If listeners would like to try the experiment for themselves they can follow Kate’s instructions.

Watch video 1 – 1M dilution: youtube.com/watch?v=winP706eFek

Then wait for one week, noting down what you are feeling and thinking about for that week.

After one week then watch the second video: youtube.com/watch?v=T7FjJCmufhQ