«

Be Reasonable: Episode #062 – Kate Birch


This episode, Marsh is joined by homeopath Kate Birch. As part of the episode, Kate asked Marsh to watch two experimental homeopathically-encoded videos. If listeners would like to try the experiment for themselves they can follow Kate’s instructions.

Watch video 1 – 1M dilution: youtube.com/watch?v=winP706eFek

Then wait for one week, noting down what you are feeling and thinking about for that week.

After one week then watch the second video: youtube.com/watch?v=T7FjJCmufhQ

Play

Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:05:08 — 29.8MB)

This entry was posted on June 24, 2019, 10:23 and is filed under Be Reasonable, Podcast. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. No comments yet.
(will not be published)