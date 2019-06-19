Celebrate Ten Years of the Merseyside Skeptics Society at MSSX

While our friends at QED are taking a well-earned break, for those who are craving a skeptical conference experience this year, hope is at hand! The Merseyside Skeptics Society will be celebrating our tenth anniversary with MSSX – a one-day event featuring some of our favourite speakers of the last ten years.

MSSX takes place on Saturday the 6th of July at the Liner Hotel in Liverpool, and speakers for the event include:

Chris French – Professor of Psychology and Head of the Anomalistic Psychology Research Unit in the Psychology Department at Goldsmiths, University of London, and the first ever speaker for Liverpool Skeptics in the Pub.

– Professor of Psychology and Head of the Anomalistic Psychology Research Unit in the Psychology Department at Goldsmiths, University of London, and the first ever speaker for Liverpool Skeptics in the Pub. Britt Hermes – a former naturopath whose investigation of the evidence in her field led her to abandon naturopathy and become a science communicator and biomedical researcher.

– a former naturopath whose investigation of the evidence in her field led her to abandon naturopathy and become a science communicator and biomedical researcher. Alice Howarth – Dr Alice is a pharmacologist and cell biologist at the University of Liverpool, a board director of the Merseyside Skeptics Society and part of the Skeptics with a K team.

– Dr Alice is a pharmacologist and cell biologist at the University of Liverpool, a board director of the Merseyside Skeptics Society and part of the Skeptics with a K team. Meirion Jones – an investigative journalist who, while working at the BBC, won the 2013 Scoop of the Year award for a programme which was never broadcast: an exposé of Jimmy Savile. He has exposed homeopaths who claim to prevent malaria, bogus bomb detectors being sold all round the world, and toxic waste dumping by Trafigura in Africa.

– an investigative journalist who, while working at the BBC, won the 2013 Scoop of the Year award for a programme which was never broadcast: an exposé of Jimmy Savile. He has exposed homeopaths who claim to prevent malaria, bogus bomb detectors being sold all round the world, and toxic waste dumping by Trafigura in Africa. Emma McClure – a solicitor specialising in prison and public law whose work sees her regularly representing prisoners during parole hearings and bringing judicial reviews against public bodies. She has lectured on how over-confidence in forensic science has led to miscarriages of justice, and has gone undercover to investigate psychics and faith healers.

– a solicitor specialising in prison and public law whose work sees her regularly representing prisoners during parole hearings and bringing judicial reviews against public bodies. She has lectured on how over-confidence in forensic science has led to miscarriages of justice, and has gone undercover to investigate psychics and faith healers. Simon Singh – best-selling author and science writer who was the subject of an unsuccessful legal action by the British Chiropractic Association, in a case which became a vital part of the campaign to reform the libel laws. As head of skeptical charity Good Thinking, Simon has overseen some of the most influential work in the skeptical community of the last five years.

Alongside the packed day of skeptical talks, MSSX will also feature:

Magic from magician Dave Alnwick , star of thirteen sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival

, star of thirteen sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival Stories from the first 10 years of the MSS, from our event MC Michael Marshall

A lightening-talk session with four short talks on skeptical topics

Some tickets for MSSX are still available, selling for £29 for the whole day of talks, plus the evening entertainment. What’s more, everyone is welcome at the two MSSX fringe events – a Friday-night meetup in Dr Duncan’s pub (the birthplace of the MSS), and a Sunday afternoon picnic in Liverpool’s Sefton Park.

We will see you all in July!