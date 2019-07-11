Merseyside Skeptics Society does Liverpool Pride 2019

When: Thursday, July 27th 2019, 11.00am – 2.00 PM

Where: St George’s Hall

For our seventh consecutive year the Merseyside Skeptics Society will be marching in support of pride in the Liverpool Pride March.

Come and join us at St George’s Hall. The march sets off from St George’s Plateau at noon, so please arrive in plenty of time before this. Look out for the Merseyside Skeptics banner!

Fancy dress, funny/supportive banners and things that make a lot of noise are most welcome!

Let us know if you’re coming.

More information: