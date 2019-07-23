Rebecca Fox – How to Change Minds

When: Thursday, August 15th 2019, 7.30pm – 11.00pm

Where: The Casa Bar, 29 Hope Street

Rebecca Fox is a skeptical advocate, podcaster and comic book maker who has probably tried every possible way to convince people to be reasonable.

In this talk she will draw on the philosophy and science of communication and her own experience to give you practical tips on how to talk to believers in pseudoscience, religion and the paranormal.

Rebecca is an ex-believer herself so her focus is on how to effectively challenge someone’s beliefs without resorting to snark. She has found that understanding the psychology of belief and understanding yourself is essential to having thoughtful conversations that actually encourage change.

https://youtu.be/wc89rO3pZPU

More information: