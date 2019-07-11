Skeptics with a K: Episode #254

CEASE therapy, nutritional imbalances, Royal succession and salty livers. Plus musical theatre, leptospirosis, and the Women’s World Cup. Delivering drinks in a paper bag, it’s Skeptics with a K.

