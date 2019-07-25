Skeptics with a K: Episode #255

European homeopathy, browsing YouTube, flat earth posters, and oversized boxes. Plus auto-flushing toilets, robot shelves, and wearing a suit to the park. Rehearsing at 4am, it’s Skeptics with a K.

This entry was posted on July 25, 2019, 17:46 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.