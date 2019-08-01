Dr Clare Allely – The Psychology of a Mass Shooter

When: Thursday, October 17th 2019, 7.30pm – 11.00pm

Where: The Casa Bar, 29 Hope Street

In this talk, the Path towards Intended Violence will be applied in the case of the mass shooting perpetrated by Dylann Roof on June 17, 2015 at an Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina. This perspective is important since it attempts to build on

accounts regarding how he progressed towards his mass shooting, beyond the information presented in the forensic evaluations already available. Forensic evaluations will also be explored. Finally, the Path towards Intended Violence will be discussed as a potential way forward towards trying to identify individuals who may be more vulnerable and at-risk, so that appropriate interventions and supports can be put in place in order that such extreme violence can be prevented.

Dr Clare Allely is a Reader in Forensic Psychology at the University of Salford and an affiliate member of the Gillberg Neuropsychiatry Centre (GNC) at Gothenburg University, Sweden. Dr Allely holds a PhD in psychology from the University of Manchester, having previously graduated with an MA (hons.) in Psychology from the University of Glasgow, an MRes in Psychological Research Methods from the University of Strathclyde and an MSc degree in Forensic Psychology from Glasgow Caledonian University

