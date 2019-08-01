Marlon Solomon – Conspiracy Theory: A Lizard’s Tale

When: Thursday, September 19th 2019, 7.30pm – 11.00pm

Where: The Casa Bar, 29 Hope Street

Conspiracy Theory: A Lizard’s Tale

Marlon’s a Jew. This didn’t bother him much until he discovered that some people he knew didn’t believe the Holocaust happened. From 9/11 to shape-shifting lizards and Holocaust denial, this is a darkly comic tale of one man’s journey through the conspiracy underworld. Marlon explores why conspiracy theories are more popular than ever; examines how fake news gives fresh currency to ancient slander and how this all related to current issues in the Labour Party. A comic tale which is no laughing matter.

WINNER: Best Spoken Word – Greater Manchester Fringe Festival 2018

“A devastating show. Informative, absorbing and very funny. The funniest show about antisemitism on the fringe. Or anywhere I suspect” – David Schneider.

“Compelling, shocking, essential.” – Al Murray

Marlon Solomon is an actor/musician from Manchester. His first one-man show has hit the zeitgeist and has been picking up accolades wherever it has been performed, discussed in political pages in The Guardian, New Statesman as well as being featured on Channel 4 News and even becoming the first one-person show to be in The Houses of Parliament.

WATCH the trailer here: https://vimeo.com/274454949

