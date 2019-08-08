Skeptics with a K: Episode #2⁸

Ear seeds, DOOM clones, Prince Harry, and acupressure. Plus Fortnite, accidental piercings, and Tim Roth. All your base are belong to Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:00:55 — 41.9MB)
Ear seeds, DOOM clones, Prince Harry, and acupressure. Plus Fortnite, accidental piercings, and Tim Roth. All your base are belong to Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:00:55 — 41.9MB)
This entry was posted on August 8, 2019, 10:23 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
Fusion theme by digitalnature | powered by WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS) ^
All content is copyright © The Merseyside Skeptics Society (except where otherwise noted)
and is available under a Creative Commons License (CC-BY 4.0)
#1 by James on August 8, 2019 - 14:40
Games companies shouldn’t be let completely off the hook for this, mobile games and the bigger companies definitely do pursue predatory design decisions when it comes to monetising their games. The lower down employees like coders don’t have any say in that, these are high up decisions, and in the big companies often pursued for shareholder dividends.
This is completely different from the moral panic type stuff mike is lumping in it with, they go out of their way to target the most vulnerable people all in the name of profit, like gambling companies do. The laws need to be updated, any game that has lootboxes (or similar) available for real money (or in game currency that can be bought with real money), should be automatically PEGI 18, sold by government licensed vendors and require a form of ID to purchase under threat of severe fines.
People like Jim Sterling have been documenting this trend for years, recently bringing to light videos like “Let’s Go Whaling” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xNjI03CGkb4 where a mobile dev lists all the predatory mechanics now starting to be commonly used in free to play games, and yes that includes Fortnite.
I’ve been playing games most of my life (heck i’ve got one paused while i type this), but you don’t have to be some anti-game moral panic christian type to see what some of these companies are doing and be disgusted by it. Gambling ruins people’s lives and having a live and let live approach to it in our current age is just naive, particularly when it’s in products that children have access to.