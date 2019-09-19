Skeptics with a K: Episode #259

Vitamin E acetate, avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder, skincare, and sex toys. Plus God’s wife, salt and vinegar crisps, THC, and little hairy grapes. Have some Boza in the Boozer with Skeptics with a K.
#1 by Muz on September 22, 2019 - 04:16
The food intake disorder stuff was interesting. The ex wife of one of my in-laws would only eat mac and cheese or cheese pizza. If we ever managed to bring them out somewhere those things must be on the menu. If not they made a special request and if the kitchen won’t do it they leave. No buts about it.
She was ‘blessed’ with a personality that was never going to make somone sympathetic about that sort of behaviour. She was pretty uptight and demanding in other ways and her eating habits were taken as part of that usually (maybe they were, in a round about sort of way).
Hearing about conditions like this does put a different perspective on that sort of situation. It would have been good to hear a bit more about what the experience of actually eating is like. We heard some, but I’m really curious about the details. I guess it’s a case of all of us imagine that one thing we really don’t like to eat and then imagine that we hated the taste and feel of nearly every food in the same way, perhaps? I don’t know.