Anthony Warner – The Truth About Fat

When: Thursday, November 21st 2019, 7.30pm – 11.00pm

Where: The Casa Bar, 29 Hope Street

The Truth About Fat – Why obesity, weight gain and health are more complex than everyone thinks

We are getting fat and sick in increasing numbers and it’s placing a devastating burden on our healthcare systems. Scientists in every field are desperate to explain this epidemic and stave off a modern health disaster. But what’s to blame? Carbs, fat or sugar? Gut microbes or genes? Laziness or poverty?

In this talk, Anthony Warner (The Angry Chef) will scrutinise the explanations of experts in every field, laying out the best evidence available. But most of all, he will rail against quack theories preying on the desperate and consider whether we are blaming our own bodies for other people’s ignorance and cruelty.

What remains is the unvarnished truth about one of the great preoccupations of our age.

More information: