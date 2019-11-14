«

Skeptics with a K: Episode #263


Weather forecasts, analysing homeopathy, and healthy DNA. Plus fast Internet, speed running acid rain, and getting drunk in Oxford. Sitting in the dark, it’s Skeptics with a K.

Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.

Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:19:06 — 54.3MB)

  1. #1 by Chris on November 15, 2019 - 19:02

    Yay, now I know what you mean when you mention “wheat a bix” (okay the googles say it is “Weetabix)! We have something similar in the USA with the boring name of “Shredded Wheat.” It comes in regular size (two to three in a bowl) or bite size.

    And yes, I did like it mushed up with milk.

  2. #2 by Chris on November 15, 2019 - 19:04

    Hmmm, takes a look at the picture. Not quite the same, but interesting. Apparently I can get locally at Whole Foods. Not likely to drop in to look for it, even though I am going by one today.

