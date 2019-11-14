Skeptics with a K: Episode #263

Weather forecasts, analysing homeopathy, and healthy DNA. Plus fast Internet, speed running acid rain, and getting drunk in Oxford. Sitting in the dark, it’s Skeptics with a K. Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.

