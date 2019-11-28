Skeptics with a K: Episode #264

Family trees, Tobey Maguire, eight million pixels, and a dog show. Plus centimorgans, attempted burglary, and the reverse Darth Vader. Featuring special guest presenter, Andy Wilson.
Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:28:56 — 61.2MB)
#1 by Cappy Charlie on November 29, 2019 - 10:02
Thanks to Andy for sharing his piece, which I thought was a fascinating insight in to how science can interact with us at a very basic emotional level to help us better understand ourselves. One of the best episodes I’ve heard in a decade of listening.