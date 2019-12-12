Skeptics with a K: Episode #265

Yoga cults, walking in Utrecht, attitudes to homeopathy, and what happened in Brazil. Plus perineum sunning, duck offal, aggressive emails, and rinsing beakers. Keeping in touch with our sexual energy, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:22:37 — 56.8MB)
#1 by Declan on December 12, 2019 - 19:44
Mike, I very muched appreciated your piece about ultra-HD following my request but seeing as Andy was rightly getting praise for his piece, I thought it unwise to bring things back round to my new telly.