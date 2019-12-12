Skeptics with a K: Episode #265

Yoga cults, walking in Utrecht, attitudes to homeopathy, and what happened in Brazil. Plus perineum sunning, duck offal, aggressive emails, and rinsing beakers. Keeping in touch with our sexual energy, it’s Skeptics with a K.

This entry was posted on December 12, 2019, 18:20 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.