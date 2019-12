V-care, spiritual insight, reusable applicators, and Diana Spencer’s boyfriends. Plus mistaken identity, ringers in the audience, and lurching to the right. Merry Christmas from Skeptics with a K. Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.

This entry was posted on December 26, 2019, 10:23 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.