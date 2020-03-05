Skeptics with a K: Episode #271

Australian Bushfires, COVID-19, and the comeback of astrology. Plus pigs legs, dingle-dangle scarecrows, and Mercury Communications. Governing the Anthropocene, it’s Skeptics with a K. Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.

