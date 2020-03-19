Skeptics with a K: Episode #272

Dowsing for cancer, German graffiti, and the bloody Illuminati. Plus caesium salts, type II pneumocytes, and 1970s Doctor Who. Stay calm! Remain indoors! It’s Skeptics with a K. Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.

This entry was posted on March 19, 2020, 10:23 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.