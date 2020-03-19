Skeptics with a K: Episode #272

Dowsing for cancer, German graffiti, and the bloody Illuminati. Plus caesium salts, type II pneumocytes, and 1970s Doctor Who. Stay calm! Remain indoors! It’s Skeptics with a K.
Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.
#1 by Bevin on March 19, 2020 - 19:57
It’s really surreal here in Seattle. It feels like being in a movie. Everything is closed, very quiet, and so many beloved businesses are closing forever. My social circle has gotten to the point that people I know have people they know who have died. Next it will be people that I know. The economy is fucked. The nice part is that everyone seems to be coming together to make the best of it. I’ve seen no hoarding. People are careful, but calm. Helping out how they can. The reaching out online to create fun things to do or just talk has been lovely. I met a cool neighbor that I’ve apparently had for years. He approached me on the sidewalk (not too close) and told me he’s seen me around and never had the courage to say hi, so he thought it was time. The infamous “Seattle Freeze” seems to be melting. 🙂