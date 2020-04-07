InKredulous: Episode #047

Episode 47 of our satirical, skeptical comedy podcast. Your host is Andy Wilson (@InKredulosi) of the Merseyside Skeptics Society and co-organiser of QED conference.
Appearing are:
- Scotsman of great repute and proud father who captains good ship Glasgow Skeptics, @BrianEggo
- Noah Lugeons of the Scathing Atheist, God Awful Movies and Skepticrat podcasts (@Noah_Lugeons)
- Marsh, the Ockham-winning Marsh of the Good Thinking Society, Merseyside Skeptics Society, co-host of Skeptics with a K and co-organiser for QED (@MrMMarsh)
As ever, thanks for listening and for all the lovely comments.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:13:36 — 50.6MB)
#1 by Gregor on April 7, 2020 - 17:02
Would be neat if there was an audio file, too.
#2 by david fairweather on April 10, 2020 - 19:25
So there is a pandemic every hundred years or so, so the next inKedulous will be 2120.