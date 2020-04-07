«

InKredulous: Episode #047


Episode 47 of our satirical, skeptical comedy podcast. Your host is Andy Wilson (@InKredulosi) of the Merseyside Skeptics Society and co-organiser of QED conference.

Appearing are:

  • Scotsman of great repute and proud father who captains good ship Glasgow Skeptics, @BrianEggo
  • Noah Lugeons of the Scathing Atheist, God Awful Movies and Skepticrat podcasts (@Noah_Lugeons)
  • Marsh, the Ockham-winning Marsh of the Good Thinking Society, Merseyside Skeptics Society, co-host of Skeptics with a K and co-organiser for QED (@MrMMarsh)

As ever, thanks for listening and for all the lovely comments.

Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:13:36 — 50.6MB)

  1. #1 by Gregor on April 7, 2020 - 17:02

    Would be neat if there was an audio file, too.

  2. #2 by david fairweather on April 10, 2020 - 19:25

    So there is a pandemic every hundred years or so, so the next inKedulous will be 2120.

