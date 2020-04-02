Skeptics with a K: Episode #273

COVID-19, astrologers, chloroquine, and chiropractic. Plus immune boosting meals, tidying up, and missing Doctor Who. Sitting at home, it’s Skeptics with a K. Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.

