Be Reasonable: Episode #063 – Karma Singh

This episode, Marsh is joined by Karma Singh, an author and alternative healer, to discuss the cause of disease and the nature of viruses.
Content note: this interview contains a brief reference to sexual assault, at 34m30s.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:00:06 — 41.3MB)
#1 by Arlo on May 21, 2020 - 13:08
When he said 5G I actually said “Oh my god” out loud (on my own because I’ve got COVID-19 symptoms)
#2 by Tony Blackwell on May 21, 2020 - 23:36
OMG! What a disaster. Marsh has so much more patients than I have.
#3 by Mark on May 22, 2020 - 03:58
Welcome back!
I missed you!
#4 by Kamil Julian Przyboś on May 22, 2020 - 10:00
Marsh, I wish to have this ability to talk thru so calmly. Through out this episode my blood pressure was around 200 😉 In real life I would interrupt his around 1000 times and probably shout to the sky WTF?!
Anyway I like Be Reasonable very much and hopefully you may find more people with COVID alternative theories. It sounds very interesting and teaches many od dick-head skeptics (like me) to talk maturely and respectfully.
Thanks again!
#5 by Michael Valkenberg on May 22, 2020 - 18:13
As always, I’m astounded by Marsh‘s patience when confronted with such a cornucopia of bullshit. I’d challenge anybody to find three sentences uttered by Mr Singh in this interview that we’re not fundamentally wrong. Even the basic physics and chemistry stuff (electrons determine the atom) was false.
What we should not forget, though, is that if what Singh says is true, he -in his carefully cultivated blissful ignorance – is very probably responsible for the deaths of vulnerable people. He is not some bullshit merchant plying useless vitamin supplements; he offers a whole alternativ reality. People who take his advice will almost certainly not take life-saving medicine.
#6 by Cody Daniel Powell on May 23, 2020 - 08:59
im so happy ur back and well